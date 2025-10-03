Harvi Makram Gadalla of Minya, Egypt, was identified after a June 11, 2025 incident at the Aldi at 4702 Jonestown Road, according to the Lower Paxton Township Bureau of Police. Officers said the man had left before they arrived, and the child’s mother reported they had no prior contact with him.

Court records show Gadalla is charged with felony unlawful contact with minor – sexual offenses, misdemeanor corruption of minors, and misdemeanor indecent assault of a child under 13. He was apprehended on Wednesday, Oct. 1, and his preliminary arraignment was held that night before Magisterial District Judge Hanif L. Johnson Sr., who set bail at $50,000.

Gadalla was unable to post bail and was committed to Dauphin County Prison. Prison intake records also listed an immigration/naturalization notation, though it does not appear in the criminal charges filed against him.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, before Magisterial District Judge William C. Wenner.

