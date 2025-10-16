Fair 51°

Eduardo Rodrigues-DeJesus Missing Entoure To NJ: Lppd

Police in Pennsylvania are attempting to locate a dad who has been reported missing, authorities announced on Thursday, Oct. 16.

 Photo Credit: Lower Paxton Township PD
Jillian Pikora
Eduardo Rodrigues-DeJesus, 62, of Lower Paxton, was reported missing by his daughter on Wednesday, Oct. 15, according to police. She told investigators that she last spoke to her father on Monday, Oct. 6, when he said he was leaving for New Jersey for work.

Rodrigues-DeJesus may be driving an orange Pontiac Vibe with Pennsylvania registration MNR 5359, officers said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Lower Paxton Township Bureau of Police referencing case number LP-25-021957 or submit a tip online.

