Driver Killed After SUV Overturns On I-83 Ramp In Lower Paxton: PA State Police

The crash happened at 8:28 a.m. on the ramp from I-83 North to I-81 North, according to a PSP crash report.

Troopers said the 2005 Honda Pilot failed to negotiate a right curve on the ramp, struck a guide rail, and overturned onto its roof. The SUV came to rest off the left shoulder of the roadway.

The 68-year-old Harrisburg man, who was the sole occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene by South Central EMS. His name is being withheld until next of kin is notified, authorities said.

The left lane of the ramp was closed until about 11 a.m. while investigators cleared the crash. The SUV was towed from the scene by H&S Towing.

The Dauphin County Coroner’s Office, South Central EMS, Paxtonia Fire Company, and Colonial Park Fire Company assisted at the scene.

Trooper Matthew Gordon is leading the investigation.

