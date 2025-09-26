The incident unfolded when another driver spotted the holstered firearm as the employee was stationed to pick up children at the end of the school day, according to Superintendent Eric Turman.

Lower Paxton Township police were immediately notified, and the weapon was secured without incident. No students were harmed.

A review later confirmed the driver had also completed a morning route with students on board while carrying the gun. Surveillance footage showed the weapon remained in possession during that run, though no students reported noticing it, officials said.

The bus company enforces a strict zero-tolerance weapons policy. Following the investigation, administrators detailed steps being taken to prevent similar incidents, including:

Posting “No Weapons” signs at all facilities.

Retraining all employees on weapons and safety rules.

Reinforcing protocols for reporting concerns.

“The safety and security of the students entrusted to our care is—and will always remain—our highest priority,” Turman said in the district’s statement.

