Brandon Martinez Sentenced For Harrisburg Garden Murder

A York felon admitted to killing a woman whose body was found in Harrisburg's Sunken Garden, marking another grim chapter in his violent history.

Harrisburg's Sunken Garden in Riverfront Park and Brandon Martinez.

 Photo Credit: Harrisburg bureau of police; Google Maps (Street View).
Gavel.

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/sergeitokmakov-3426571
Jillian Pikora
Brandon Martinez, 35, pleaded guilty to third-degree murder in the December 2022 death of 53-year-old Stacey Shannon. He was sentenced on Monday, Jan. 27, 2025, to 20 to 40 years in state prison by President Judge Scott Arthur Evans in Dauphin County.

The sentence will run consecutively to a prior 3-to-6-year sentence for forgery, totaling up to 46 years of incarceration.

Shannon’s body was discovered on Dec. 22, 2022, in Riverfront Park’s Sunken Garden. Surveillance footage and witness testimony linked Martinez to Shannon shortly before her death. An autopsy revealed she died from multiple traumatic injuries.

In addition to this case, Martinez faces an active case in York County for charges including aggravated assault, terroristic threats, simple assault, criminal mischief, and harassment, court records show. He waived arraignment on Aug. 22, 2024, and is scheduled for a plea hearing on April 23, 2025, before Judge Amber A. Kraft.

Martinez’s criminal history spans nearly two decades, with convictions for felony robbery, trespassing, and forgery.

Anyone with additional information about the Harrisburg case is encouraged to contact the police at 717-558-6900.

