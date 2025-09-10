Brady Rhydall Williams, 38, of Harrisburg, forcibly pulled a driver from his vehicle on the 6000 block of Meade Court around 10:40 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 8, according to the Lower Paxton Bureau of Police.

As the victim resisted, Williams bit the driver on the shoulder before fleeing in the stolen vehicle, police said.

Investigators located Williams at a local hotel the following day, resulting in his arrest. He was transported to the Dauphin County Booking Center, where he was charged with felony robbery of a motor vehicle, felony theft by unlawful taking, and misdemeanor simple assault.

His preliminary arraignment was held before MDJ Grella on Wednesday, Sept. 10. Williams was remanded to Dauphin County Prison after being unable to post $100,000 bail, according to court records.

