Officers responded to reports of suspicious activity at the credit union at approximately 7 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024. Following an investigation, authorities determined that a skimming device had been placed on the exterior ATM, police said.

Surveillance footage from the ATM has been made public, and police are seeking information regarding the individuals involved in this criminal act.

Community members are urged to check their finances for unauthorized transactions and report suspicious activity to the Lower Paxton Bureau of Police at 717-657-5656 or Dauphin County Dispatch at 717-558-6900.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Officer Suwanrut at rsuwanrut@lowerpaxton-pa.gov.

