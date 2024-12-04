April Hoyrup, a mother of two, was hit by a dark blue or black Audi while flagging at the intersection of Paxton and Cameron streets on Friday, Nov. 22, at around 2:30 a.m., according to her mother, Sharon Downing. The driver fled the scene.

Hoyrup had only just returned to flagging that week, though she previously worked in the field for three years. Her shift that night ended with her being rushed to the ICU at Penn State Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill.

“She could be dead right now, my daughter,” Downing said.

Hoyrup suffered extensive injuries, including a broken leg in three places and a pelvis fractured in multiple spots. She has undergone several surgeries, including the insertion of a metal rod into her leg, and will be non-weight-bearing for at least 10 weeks, her family said.

“She was terrified every time she came out of sedation. She couldn’t talk because she had breathing tubes in,” Downing added.

The family spent Thanksgiving and Hoyrup’s birthday at her bedside. Despite the pain and challenges ahead, Hoyrup is maintaining an optimistic attitude, they said.

Video footage captured the moment Hoyrup was struck, but the car’s license plate could not be identified. A piece of the vehicle's side mirror was found at the scene, which police have confirmed belongs to a blue Audi.

Downing is urging drivers to stay vigilant, especially during the busy holiday travel season.

“These workers are just trying to do their jobs. They have families to go home to as well,” she said.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information about the crash or the vehicle involved is urged to contact the Harrisburg Police Department.

