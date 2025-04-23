Adam Dawit Seyum, 21, of Arlington, Virginia, is accused of trying to pass a fake prescription at the pharmacy in the 4900 block of Jonestown Road, according to a release from the Lower Paxton Bureau of Police.

When officers arrived around the pharmacy area, Seyum allegedly tried to run. He then resisted arrest and physically fought with the officers, who ultimately subdued him using a taser, police said.

One officer was injured during the altercation and treated at a nearby hospital, authorities added. Seyum was also medically cleared at a hospital before being transported to the Dauphin County Booking Center.

He was charged with the following:

Felony Aggravated Assault on a Police Officer.

Misdemeanor Forgery.

Misdemeanor Resisting Arrest.

Misdemeanor Acquiring a Controlled Substance by Fraudulent Means.

His preliminary arraignment was held before MDJ Pianka on Monday, April 21. Bail was set at $25,000, which Seyum later posted before being released from custody, records show.

