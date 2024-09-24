St. Joe's Student Critical After Pedestrian Crash: Reports

A motorist struck the unidentified student along City Avenue shortly before 8 p.m., Lower Merion Township police and the university told NBC Philadelphia.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition, the university said in an email sent to the campus community, the outlet said. The windshield of the SUV was shattered on the driver's side, NBC added.

The person in the car stayed at the scene, police told 6abc News.

"I write tonight with upsetting news about the accident on City Avenue," said Ross Radish, Vice President of Student Life and Dean of Students, according to Fox29 News. "The pedestrian involved is a member of our student body and is in critical condition at a local hospital."

The university said it is offering counseling for students, NBC said.

Daily Voice has reached out to officials for more information. Check back here for possible updates.

