Police Chaplin George Searfoss Killed In Chester County Crash

Pastor George Searfoss died "unexpectedly after being involved in a vehicle accident on September 11, 2024 in Chester County," the Upper Merion Police wrote in a release.

Searfoss served as the Executive Pastor at Hope Community Church and a police chaplain in Upper Merion Township, the department officials explained.

Details about the crash were not immediately available.

His community has already been sharing about its loss on social media.

On his Facebook about page he wrote the follow:

"I'm an ambassador of God's Love. Demonstrate love in tangible ways daily because Love Works."

His church wrote the following in a Facebook post:

"He embraced & embodied love like no one else I'd ever known. He had 'Love Works.' tattooed across his arms. And he proved it, over & over; pouring out his love for humanity in ways the rest of us can only try to replicate. I don't think we can come close to doing it as well as he did. But I think it's important for us to try. I think that's what George would want us to do. It's what he preached about and what he practiced."

Funeral details have yet to be released. He family is invited to share those with Daily Voice by emailing jpikora@dailyvoice.com.

