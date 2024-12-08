Lower Merion Home-Invasion Homicide Suspect Sought: $5,000 Reward

The homicide occurred on the unit block of Meredith Road in the Wynnewood section of Lower Merion Township early Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, at around 2:20 a.m., according to Lower Merion Township Police and the Montgomery County Detective Bureau.

Authorities are asking for help identifying the operator of a vehicle that fled from police near the scene of the crime. Police are also searching for a stolen 2004 green Jeep Cherokee with Pennsylvania registration LFS6673, which was taken during the home invasion.

A $5,000 cash reward is being offered for tips that lead to the arrest of those responsible for the homicide, investigators said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Lower Merion Township Police at 610-645-6231 or the Montgomery County Detective Bureau at 610-226-5553.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lower Merion-Narberth and receive free news updates.