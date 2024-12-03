Jamal McCullough, 37, of Philadelphia, was charged with multiple offenses, including Accidents Involving Death or Personal Injury, Tampering with/Fabricating Physical Evidence, and Failure to Notify Police of an Accident Involving Injury or Death, following the crash that occurred at approximately 2:14 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 11, according to Lower Merion Township Police.

The incident happened when a Toyota Camry traveling southbound on City Avenue near Conshohocken State Road struck a female pedestrian in a wheelchair who was traveling in the same direction, police said. After the collision, the driver fled the scene, leaving the victim critically injured.

The woman was transported to Lankenau Hospital by Philadelphia Fire Department medics but was pronounced dead shortly after arrival, authorities said.

Police recovered the vehicle on Wednesday, Nov. 13, and McCullough was identified as the driver. He turned himself over to the police on Dec. 2, and is now cooperating with investigators, according to Lieutenant Justin Judge, the department’s watch commander.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with additional information is urged to contact the Traffic Safety Unit at 610-649-1000.

