Ivory S. Cousins, of West Deptford, NJ, allegedly ignored the inmate's significant injuries from an assault by other inmates, pepper sprayed him, helped another inmate to steal from him, and obstructed the investigation of what happened to him, according to U.S. Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero

Cousins was a correctional officer employed by the Philadelphia Department of Prisons in August 2019. While on duty at the Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility, the indictment alleges that she became aware that an inmate had been assaulted by other inmates and had serious injuries, but she was deliberately indifferent to his serious medical needs, failed to get him medical attention, and prevented a superior officer from discovering the inmate’s injuries, Romero said.

When she later completed a report about the incident, the indictment charges that Cousins provided false information about the injured inmate being aggressive, engaging in a fight, and using a weapon.

If convicted, Cousins faces a maximum possible sentence of up to 41 years imprisonment, three years of supervised release, a $1 million fine, and a $400 special assessment.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, with assistance from the Philadelphia Department of Prisons, and is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Nancy E. Potts and Everett R. Witherell.

