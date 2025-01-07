Father-Daughter Sitcom Starring Wynnewood's Kat Dennings, Tim Allen Debuts This Week

Dennings, 38, was born in Bryn Mawr and grew up in Wynnewood before making a name for herself in Hollywood. The actress, whose full name is Katherine Victoria Litwack, has starred in hits like “The 40-Year-Old Virgin,” “Thor,” “2 Broke Girls,” and Marvel’s animated “What If…?”

“Shifting Gears” pairs Dennings with comedy legend Tim Allen in a heartfelt sitcom about family and second chances.

According to IMDb, the series follows Allen as a “headstrong widower” who owns a classic car workshop. His life takes an unexpected turn when his estranged daughter, played by Dennings, moves back in with her two teenage kids. What begins as friction evolves into a story of family restoration—both literal and emotional.

The sitcom represents a new milestone in Dennings’ versatile career, which has seen her move seamlessly from indie films to major blockbusters and beloved TV series. Fans can catch the dynamic duo of Dennings and Allen when “Shifting Gears” debuts on ABC on Wednesday, Jan. 8, at 8 p.m.

