An arrest warrant has been issued for Erik Gomez, 39, originally from Flemington, NJ, and most recently from Levittown, PA, in connection with a series of residential burglaries in Lower Merion and Media Borough, police said.

The first reported incident occurred at 9:06 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27, in the 1100 block of Maplecrest Circle in Gladwyne, Lower Merion Township. Surveillance footage captured a man entering and exiting the residence through the front door, according to police.

The suspect, described as a thin white man with black hair, wearing dark clothing and red gloves, was also tied to two burglaries on the 400 block of East Jefferson Street in Media Borough, Delaware County, on Tuesday, Nov. 26.

Through public tips and collaboration with neighboring law enforcement, police identified Gomez as the suspect.

Gomez has an extensive criminal history, including convictions for burglary, theft, receiving stolen property, and criminal mischief, with multiple cases dating back to 2010, according to court records. In 2017, he was arrested for a series of burglaries in the Peddlers View neighborhood of Solebury Township, Bucks County.

Anyone with information on Gomez’s whereabouts is urged to contact Lower Merion Police at 610-649-1000 or their local law enforcement agency.

