Vivian Angela Perri, of Yardley, was driving a 2024 Toyota GR86 northbound in the southbound lanes near the Pennsylvania Avenue interchange when she collided head-on with a tractor-trailer at 1:13 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 23, police said.

Perri was transported to Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton, New Jersey, where she was pronounced dead, according to investigators.

The truck driver was taken to Jefferson Bucks Hospital with injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Trevose Patrol Unit.

