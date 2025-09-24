Fog/Mist 72°

SHARE

Vivian Perri, 81, Killed In Wrong-Way Crash On Route 1: PSP

An 81-year-old woman was killed in a wrong-way crash with a tractor-trailer on Route 1 in Morrisville, Pennsylvania State Police announced on Wednesday, Sept. 24.

A Pennsylvania State Police vehicle.

A Pennsylvania State Police vehicle.

 Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

Vivian Angela Perri, of Yardley, was driving a 2024 Toyota GR86 northbound in the southbound lanes near the Pennsylvania Avenue interchange when she collided head-on with a tractor-trailer at 1:13 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 23, police said.

Perri was transported to Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton, New Jersey, where she was pronounced dead, according to investigators.

The truck driver was taken to Jefferson Bucks Hospital with injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Trevose Patrol Unit.

to follow Daily Voice Lower Makefield-Yardley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE