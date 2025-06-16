Tiana Marie Elliston, 26, was charged with:

Felony Theft By Unlawful Taking – Movable Property.

Felony Theft Of Property Lost, Mislaid, Or Delivered By Mistake.

Felony Theft By Deception – Preventing Acquisition Of Information.

Felony Receiving Stolen Property.

Her charges stem from an incident near Heaton and County Line roads that began on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, according to investigators.

Scam Used Fake Business Email, Invoices Totaling $82K

Detectives say an unknown person posed as the company owner and emailed the business's accounting manager about same-day payments. That led to a fraudulent invoice for over $22,000, allegedly related to a corporate merger, police said.

The accounting manager sent the money to a JP Morgan Chase Bank account listed in the invoice, authorities wrote. A follow-up email tried to push a second payment — this time for more than $60,000 — to a Wells Fargo account. But the second payment was never made after suspicions arose.

Police later determined the JP Morgan Chase account belonged to Elliston and her mother, and that Elliston made large cash withdrawals from the account in October 2023, authorities said.

Surrendered To Police

Investigators say there’s enough evidence to show Elliston received and used the funds without permission. A warrant was issued for her arrest.

She turned herself in to Lower Moreland Police on Thursday, June 12, 2025.

All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

