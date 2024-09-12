Fair 84°

SHARE

Trucker MedEvac'd After Slamming Into Littlestown Laundromat (Photos)

A trucker was medically evacuated by a helicopter to an area hospital following a serious crash into a Littlestown laundromat early on Thursday morning, Sept. 12, authorities explained. 

The tractor-trailer rolled over and plowed into the Littlestown Laundromat. 

The tractor-trailer rolled over and plowed into the Littlestown Laundromat. 

 Photo Credit: Courtesy of Marty Martinez
The tractor-trailer slammed into the Littlestown Laundromat. 

The tractor-trailer slammed into the Littlestown Laundromat. 

 Photo Credit: Courtesy of Marty Martinez
The tractor-trailer rollover into the Littlestown Laundromat.

The tractor-trailer rollover into the Littlestown Laundromat.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Marty Martinez
The Littlestown Laundromat

The Littlestown Laundromat

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)
A&nbsp;Littlestown Police Department vehicle.

A Littlestown Police Department vehicle.

 Photo Credit: Littlestown Police Department
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

The driver is thought to possibly have had a medical issue before he lost control of the vehicle, exiting the road, hitting a parked vehicle, causing the tractor-trailer to rollover and slam through the Littlestown Laundry Center, authorities said. 

The crash happened in the 500 block of South Queen Street at 5:29 a.m. according to emergency dispatch. 

A utility pole broke during the crash, officials said. 

The area was still causing traffic detours as of 3 p.m. as multiple crews worked to clean up, remove the tractor-trailer, repair the wires, and investigate the crash. 

The extent of the damage to the building and the estimated cost to repair it had yet to be released. 

The community is coming together to help each other meet their laundry needs. 

Check back here for updates. 

to follow Daily Voice Littlestown and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE