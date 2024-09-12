Trucker MedEvac'd After Slamming Into Littlestown Laundromat (Photos)

The driver is thought to possibly have had a medical issue before he lost control of the vehicle, exiting the road, hitting a parked vehicle, causing the tractor-trailer to rollover and slam through the Littlestown Laundry Center, authorities said.

The crash happened in the 500 block of South Queen Street at 5:29 a.m. according to emergency dispatch.

A utility pole broke during the crash, officials said.

The area was still causing traffic detours as of 3 p.m. as multiple crews worked to clean up, remove the tractor-trailer, repair the wires, and investigate the crash.

The extent of the damage to the building and the estimated cost to repair it had yet to be released.

The community is coming together to help each other meet their laundry needs.

Check back here for updates.

