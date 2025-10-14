Mostly Cloudy 64°

SHARE

Littlestown Driver Killed After Running Stop Sign On Frederick Pike: PA State Police

A Littlestown man was killed after running a stop sign and colliding with another vehicle in Germany Township, Pennsylvania State Police announced on Tuesday, Oct. 14.

A Pennsylvania State Police vehicle.

A Pennsylvania State Police vehicle.

 Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

The crash happened when the 57-year-old driver of a 2003 Ford Escape failed to stop at a posted sign on Frederick Pike at Georgetown Road at 5:16 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 14, according to investigators.

The Escape drove into the path of a 2013 Ford F-150 driven by a 42-year-old Hanover man, police said. The truck struck the driver’s side of the Escape.

The Littlestown man was pronounced dead at the scene. The Hanover driver suffered a suspected minor injury but refused transport, police detailed.

Littlestown Alpha Fire Company, Carroll County EMS, and Lifeteam EMS assisted at the scene. Both vehicles were towed by Bosley’s Towing, state police noted.

to follow Daily Voice Littlestown and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE