Littlestown Driver Killed After Running Stop Sign On Frederick Pike: PA State Police

The crash happened when the 57-year-old driver of a 2003 Ford Escape failed to stop at a posted sign on Frederick Pike at Georgetown Road at 5:16 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 14, according to investigators.

The Escape drove into the path of a 2013 Ford F-150 driven by a 42-year-old Hanover man, police said. The truck struck the driver’s side of the Escape.

The Littlestown man was pronounced dead at the scene. The Hanover driver suffered a suspected minor injury but refused transport, police detailed.

Littlestown Alpha Fire Company, Carroll County EMS, and Lifeteam EMS assisted at the scene. Both vehicles were towed by Bosley’s Towing, state police noted.

