Brian Jeffrey Shelleby, 46, of Castle Shannon, has been charged with criminal homicide, aggravated arson, and causing or risking a catastrophe following the deadly fire on the 800 block of Corbett Drive, according to police.

First responders were dispatched shortly before 10 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 14, and found the home fully engulfed in flames. Inside, firefighters discovered Lakyn Shelleby, 19, unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her mother, Carly Shelleby, was injured but escaped the blaze. Castle Shannon firefighter Joseph Pantanella also suffered serious smoke inhalation and was taken to UPMC Mercy for treatment, authorities said.

Brian and Carly—who were separated—argued after she refused to let him stay in the home, according to court documents. Carly told investigators Brian threatened to “burn the house down.” She recalled hearing liquid being poured in the garage, then saw him spreading gasoline across the first floor. She ran out, yelling for Lakyn to get out, when the house erupted in flames.

Brian admitted to pouring gasoline from a five-gallon container throughout multiple levels of the home in an attempt to pressure Carly to let him stay, police said.

He was taken into custody at the scene and remains in the Allegheny County Jail without bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 26.

Lakyn’s Life And Legacy

Lakyn Shelleby was a 2024 graduate of Keystone Oaks High School, where she earned high honors and was a member of both the National Honor Society and the marching band. Superintendent William P. Stropkaj called her a “beloved member” of the school community and said counselors will be available to support students and staff.

Friends, family, and neighbors have flooded social media with tributes. Former swim coach Jeff DiGiacomo said he fondly nicknamed her “Plankton” and recalled her greeting him with “Hey Coach” when she saw him at Sheetz just last week, where she worked, according to her social media.

Community members remembered Lakyn as a teammate, bandmate, and friend who grew up in Castle Shannon and touched countless lives. “She was a little girl we’ve watched grow up in our schools, that lived blocks away—and leaves a community heartbroken,” one post read.

A memorial fund has been set up to support funeral expenses and her mother’s recovery. “Lakyn, your light lives on through us all,” one friend wrote. “You were so beautiful… you deserved the world. You will absolutely never be forgotten.”

Lakyn had recently started studies at the University of Pittsburgh and worked at Sheetz in the South Hills. Her friends said she loved music, especially Juice WRLD, and imagined her “dancing and partying with him” in heaven.

“The goal in life is not to live forever but to create something that will,” one tribute read, reflecting the lasting mark she left on her community.

Anyone with photos of “Laky” that they would like to share can do so here.

Click here to donate to the GoFundMe.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers may remain anonymous.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Littlestown and receive free news updates.