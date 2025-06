The remains were located by a farmer off North Blettner Avenue in Adams County, according to the Adams County Coroner's Office.

Coroner Francis Dutrow confirmed that the deceased is a man, but he has not yet been identified.

Authorities have not released the cause of death or how long the body may have been there. The coroner’s office and police are continuing their joint investigation.

