28K+ Without Power As Extreme Heat Wave Scorches Pennsylvania

Over 28,000 customers across the state were left in the dark Monday, June 23, as oppressive heat surged into the region, compounding recovery efforts from Thursday night's severe storms, utility companies said.

Littlestown Blackout: Substation Failure Leaves 65% Without Power

In Adams County, more than 2,500 First Energy customers are without power after a “major equipment failure” at a Met-Ed substation, according to a statement from Adams Electric Cooperative, Inc. That failure also disrupted power at a nearby co-op substation, temporarily impacting southeastern Adams County. While Adams Electric says “no co-op members are currently without power,” it warned that high energy usage could cause extended outages as they work to bypass the damaged substation.

“An extended power outage is possible if the energy loads get too high,” the company warned.

Residents are asked to raise thermostats to manageable levels, avoid using major appliances until after 10 p.m., and expect extended interruptions to water heaters, air conditioning, and subpanel controls under the U-Shift program. Repairs may not be complete until mid-week, despite Met-Ed’s earlier estimate of restoration by 10 a.m. Tuesday. As of Monday, 65% of Littlestown remained without power.

Cooling Centers, Ice, Water Available In Adams County

To help residents cope, a cooling center has been opened at 43 South Columbus Avenue in Littlestown, behind the police station. The center provides air conditioning, water, ice, and charging stations. The New Hope Ministries service center at 1113 Frederick Pike, which was originally designated as a cooling site, is closed due to the power outage.

Met-Ed is also offering supplies at participating GIANT stores. Customers without power can pick up two 10-pound bags of ice and two 1-gallon jugs of water at the following locations by identifying themselves at checkout: 44 Natural Springs Rd., Gettysburg; 455 Eisenhower Dr., Hanover; and 801 Baltimore St., Hanover.

Duquesne Light, West Penn Power Customers Also Affected

In western Pennsylvania, outages surged over the weekend and into Monday. Duquesne Light Company reported 7,274 outages in Allegheny County and 18 in Beaver County on Sunday evening. By 9:30 p.m. Monday, those dropped to 457 and 19, respectively.

West Penn Power reported 738 outages in Washington County, 166 in Indiana County, and smaller numbers in six other counties. Utility officials say the heat alone is stressing the grid, even in the absence of new storms. Duquesne Light has ramped up staffing to speed up repairs during this period of extreme weather.

PECO Still Repairing Storm Damage In Philly Area

In southeastern Pennsylvania, PECO crews are still cleaning up from last week’s storms. In Philadelphia’s Fox Chase neighborhood, workers were spotted making repairs on Pine Road, where 23 homes remained without power Monday. Overall, PECO reported 475 active outages affecting 10,493 customers across its service region.

"Strong high winds and rain have passed through our service area. Do not touch or move downed wires and consider all downed wires as energized and dangerous. Due to increased outage reports, you may experience some delays in obtaining information."

To report an outage, call 1-800-841-4141 or contact PECO through the mobile app.

