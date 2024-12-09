Yazheel Moises Bencosme, 33, was charged with felony aggravated assault against a police officer, misdemeanor resisting arrest, misdemeanor institutional vandalism, misdemeanor criminal trespass, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, and summary public drunkenness, authorities said.

Officers were called to The Hideaway Bar on Kleine Lane for a disturbance at 1:43 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30, according to the police. Bencosme had been removed from the bar by security after causing a scene with other patrons, police said.

After being warned to leave the area, Bencosme reportedly remained near the bar, prompting officers to return to the scene. Police allege he resisted arrest, injuring one officer in the process.

Bencosme was taken into custody and transported to Lancaster County Central Booking, where he underwent an immediate preliminary arraignment.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled.

