Woman Found Dying In Lititz Roadway Declared Dead: Police

She was discovered suffering from life-threatening injuries at the intersection of Laurel Avenue and East Fourth Avenue at 12:04 a.m., according to the Lititz Borough Police Department.

The responding officer immediately called for emergency medical services, and she was rushed to a local hospital—where she died shortly after arrival, LBPD said.

Investigators have not revealed how the woman was injured, but her death is being investigated in coordination with the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office, who will determine her cause and manner of death.

At this time, authorities say there is no known threat to public safety.

Anyone with information is urged to contact LBPD at 717-626-6393 or email Tips@LititzPD.org.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lititz and receive free news updates.