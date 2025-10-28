The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department announced on Tuesday, Oct. 28, that no charges will be filed in the fatal crash that occurred on Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025, near 70 Church Street in Warwick Township’s Forney Field area.

Investigators determined that Fenninger, 16, was operating an electric bicycle when he failed to yield the right-of-way to a 2006 Toyota minivan traveling southbound on Church Street, resulting in the crash. The impact left him critically injured, and he later died at the hospital.

The investigation—assisted by the Northeast Lancaster County Crash Team and the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office—found that the driver of the minivan, a 17-year-old male, attempted to avoid the collision and cooperated fully with authorities.

Police confirmed the crash was a tragic accident and that no criminal charges are being pursued.

“The NLCRPD extends its sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and to the driver and family of the minivan,” the department said, adding that “these tragedies are always difficult.”

Following the crash, the community held vigils and created a memorial at Forney Field in Fenninger’s honor. His family shared that his “final act of love” was organ donation.

In response to the tragedy, the school provided grief support for students and staff over the long weekend and before the football game on Tuesday night. Students needing support were invited to meet with counselors at the Warwick Middle School cafeteria at 6 p.m.

The community has rallied around the Fenninger family, launching a GoFundMe and organizing tributes in Will’s memory. A memorial was created at Forney Field—the site of the crash—by friends and teammates. At a recent football game, players kneeled and prayed in his honor.

Warwick Strong.

Police urged all drivers, bicyclists, and electric vehicle operators to use caution and be courteous on local roadways as the number of e-vehicles and pedestrians continues to rise.

