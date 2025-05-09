Overcast 53°

Two Kids, Adult Severely Injured When SUV Crashes Into Tree In Lititz: Police

An SUV carrying two children and an adult slammed into a tree during a rainstorm in Warwick Township, severely injuring all three, police announced on Friday, May 9.

The scene of the serious crash into a tree

 Photo Credit: NLCRPD
The single-vehicle crash happened in the 200 block of East Lexington Road around 8 a.m., according to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department.

Investigators say the driver of a 2023 Hyundai SUV lost control on the wet roadway and slid off the road, striking a large tree head-on. The adult and two child passengers were all transported to a local hospital for emergency care with serious injuries.

Brunnerville Fire Company, Warwick Ambulance, and Weaver's Towing assisted at the scene.

No further information is being released at this time, authorities said.

