Two Drivers Fall Asleep, Cause Crashes In Lititz Less Than 3 Weeks Apart: Police

The first crash happened around 5:30 a.m. on Friday, May 9 on the 600 block of South Broad Street. A Honda Civic was heading south when the driver dozed off, crossed the double yellow line, and slammed into a Ford Edge going north, according to the Lititz Borough Police Department.

The impact sent the Ford spinning onto the curb on the east side of the street. Both vehicles had to be towed, but no injuries were reported.

The second crash happened just over two weeks later at 12:44 p.m. on Tuesday, May 27 in the 500 block of East Main Street. Police say the driver of a westbound Honda Insight nodded off and veered into the oncoming lane, crashing into an Audi SUV.

The Audi driver was taken to a nearby hospital, while the Honda driver suffered minor injuries but declined EMS transport. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage and were removed from the scene.

