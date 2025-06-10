Student Bites School Staffer Twice At High School, Lititz Police Say

Lititz Borough Police were called to the school at 301 West Orange Street on Thursday, May 22, 2025 at 1:34 p.m. for a report of a disturbance involving a student and a staff member.

Officers said the incident began when the assistant tried to take an object away from the student, who then bit the staffer twice on the hand during the encounter.

Police issued the girl a summary non-traffic citation for Harassment, officials announced in a release on Tuesday, June 10.

The juvenile, who is from Lititz, has been summoned to respond in District Court.

