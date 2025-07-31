Ryan Kumar Dhimal, 43, who owns and resides at the Weathervane Motor Court in the first block of Eastbrook Road, was charged by the Lancaster County Human Trafficking Task Force, according to police.

Dhimal is accused of regularly renting rooms to women for prostitution and providing them reduced room rates and money in exchange for sex, authorities said.

Two undercover female investigators were able to check into the motel without showing identification after making clear they were engaged in prostitution and that one was working for the other. Dhimal was told one of the women was “slow” and would do anything the other directed, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's office.

In a recorded interaction, Dhimal arrived at the women’s room with money and a discounted rate, allegedly intending to exchange both for sex. A Task Force arrest team then entered and detained him.

When questioned, Dhimal claimed he was there to fix the television, police said.

He faces charges of criminal attempt of patronizing a victim of human trafficking, criminal solicitation of patronizing a victim of human trafficking, promoting prostitution, and patronizing prostitutes, court documents state.

Dhimal waived his preliminary hearing before Judge Denise Commins on Tuesday, July 15. He remains free on $10,000 unsecured bail.

East Lampeter Township Police Detective Christopher Jones filed the charges. Assistant District Attorney Fritz Haverstick will prosecute the case.

