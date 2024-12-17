Russell Woodrow Adams-Nicholls, 44, of the 300 block of Crestline Drive, is charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault for attacking his 80-year-old father at a Lititz residence, investigators announced.

The violent incident occurred around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3, at a home in the 600 block of Chatham Way. The victim suffered a single stab wound to the neck, resulting in significant blood loss and life-saving surgery at Lancaster General Hospital, the DA's office said.

Manheim Township detectives found a gruesome scene inside the home, including a large amount of blood in the kitchen and sunroom, an overturned chair, and a clump of hair resembling the victim’s on the kitchen floor, authorities detailed.

A witness reported seeing Adams-Nicholls at the home about two hours before the stabbing and described his behavior that day as “manic,” according to court records.

Adams-Nicholls was arrested at Lancaster General Hospital the following day, where he was being treated for an injured right hand. Investigators said he made “excited utterances” at the time of his arrest.

Adams-Nicholls waived his preliminary hearing before Judge Courtney Monson, sending the case to the Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas. He remains in Lancaster County Prison on $500,000 bail.

First Assistant District Attorney Travis Anderson is prosecuting the case, and Detective Jonathan Martin of the Manheim Township Police Department filed the charges.

