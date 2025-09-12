Rachel L. Lindemuth was pronounced dead at 3:40 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 10, at Good Shepherd Specialty Hospital in Bethlehem, according to the coroner.

She died from complications of multiple traumatic injuries sustained in a motor vehicle collision, officials said. The manner of death was ruled an accident.

Lindemuth was driving a vehicle that collided with another car before rolling over in the 1400 block of Cornwall Street around 7:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2025, authorities said.

In addition to her community roots in Lititz, Lindemuth dedicated her life to spiritual formation and education. She served as the Executive Director and Co-Director of Oasis Ministries for Spiritual Development in Camp Hill, where she led retreats and companioned individuals in spiritual direction, according to her social media.

She earned a bachelor’s degree from Lancaster Bible College, a Master of Divinity from Missio Seminary, and was pursuing a Doctor of Theology at La Salle University with a focus on Christian spirituality. Lindenmuth also served as an adjunct professor at Missio Seminary and previously held leadership roles at Loving & Caring, Inc., Family of Restoration Ministries, and House of His Creation.

Her work and research reflected a passion for the intersection of Christianity and science, contemplative interfaith dialogue, and practices that deepen love and connection with God and others.

The North Cornwall Township Police Department is assisting the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office with the investigation.

