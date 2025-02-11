Plow Truck Collides With Vehicle At Lititz Intersection: Police

The crash happened at East Kleine Lane and North Cedar Street on Sunday, Jan. 19 at 9:35 p.m., according to Lititz Borough police.

Authorities said the pick-up truck was plowing snow when it hit a vehicle traveling southbound on North Cedar Street. The truck sustained minor damage, while the other vehicle suffered moderate damage to its front-right side.

No injuries were reported, and both vehicles were driven from the scene, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lititz and receive free news updates.