Miguel Angel Rivera Jr., 49, of Lititz, was arrested after the violent outburst on the first block of Wentling Lane in Warwick Township around 2:20 p.m. on Thursday, June 12, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police.

Investigators said Rivera brandished a butcher knife, threatened to kill the victim, and actively searched the area for him after he fled. Witnesses confirmed the attack, police said.

Rivera was taken into custody, and during a search incident to arrest, officers found marijuana and drug paraphernalia on him, the department said.

He has been charged with the following offenses:

Felony Aggravated Assault.

Misdemeanor Terroristic Threats.

Misdemeanor Simple Assault.

Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana.

Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Summary Theft.

Police noted that injuries from the knife were reported, but the extent was not disclosed.

All charges were filed before Magisterial District Judge Stauffer.

