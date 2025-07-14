Michael David Klein, 49, allegedly took the funds between February 2024 and April 2025 while managing finances for the Sons of the American Legion Post 56, according to the Lititz Borough Police Department.

Officials say the group raised $41,680 through fundraising events during that time, but only $19,738 was deposited into the organization’s account. Charging documents state Klein was solely responsible for collecting and depositing the funds.

Post leaders reported suspicious financial activity on May 19, police said. They told investigators that bills were going unpaid and deposits weren’t appearing in the bank account. Police also noted Klein submitted misleading financial reports and wrote himself an unauthorized $1,500 check.

Klein reportedly confessed to taking the money during a police interview on June 26 and had emailed the organization weeks earlier offering to pay restitution.

He has been charged with the following offenses:

Felony Theft By Failure To Make Required Disposition Of Funds Received.

Misdemeanor Theft By Unlawful Taking.

Klein was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Joseph Stauffer on Tuesday, July 2. He was released on $35,000 unsecured bail, according to court records. A preliminary hearing is set for Monday, Aug. 5.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact Lititz Borough Police.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lititz and receive free news updates.