Man 2X Legal Limit, Swerving Over Double Yellow Line: Lititz Police

Steven Michael Webb Jr., 35, was stopped around 10:50 p.m. on Friday, May 16, after officers saw his Chevy pickup turn left from North Lane onto North Broad Street — a maneuver banned by two posted signs, according to the Lititz Borough Police Department.

While following behind, the officer observed the pickup swerve over the double yellow line and nearly strike the curb, police said.

Once stopped, an officer smelled alcohol on Webb and began field sobriety testing. Breath tests later showed his blood alcohol content was 0.161%, the release says.

Webb was released from custody after processing and has been summoned to district court for a preliminary arraignment and hearing.

He is charged with:

Misdemeanor DUI: General Impairment of Driving Safely.

Misdemeanor DUI: Highest Rate of Alcohol.

Summary Obedience to Traffic Control Devices.

Webb’s case will proceed in Lititz District Court in the coming weeks.

