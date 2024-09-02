Josiah Mark Christophel, 22, of State College, and formerly of Lititz, died at UPMC Altoona after being Lifefightedform the crash at the intersection of East College Avenue. and Struble Road at 4:21 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 26, the police detailed in the release.

A 73-year-old State College man was turning left onto Struble Road from East College Avenue when he collided with Christophel who was going east on East College Avenue. Christophel was tossed from the motorcycle in the crash, the police explained.

"The driver of the Prius was treated on scene for minor injuries," the police said.

State College Police were assisted by Centre Lifelink EMS, Alpha Fire Department, Fire Police, and the Centre County Accident Reconstruction Team.

Anyone with information regarding this fatal crash is asked to contact State College Police at 814-234-7150 or police@statecollegepa.us.

Josiah was born in Quarryville, was a 2020 graduate of Warwick High School, and a 2024 graduate of Penn State University where he earned his bachelor’s in Cybersecurity Analytics and Operations, according to his obituary and social media.

Growing up he developed a passion for trumpet, playing in his high school marching band, then the Penn State Blue Band, and went on to perform in the 2023 Rose Bowl Parade, as stated in his obituary posted on the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory website.

In May, 2024, he landed his "dream job" as a Cyber Information Assurance Analyst for Penn State’s Applied Research Laboratory, according to his LinkedIn and obituary.

He is survived by his parents, brother, and extended family.

His memorial service was held at Grace Church, 501 West Lincoln Avenue, in Lititz on Monday, Sept. 2.

