The 17-year-old, of the 100 block of North Reservoir Street, is accused of causing the April 7, 2024, crash that left 74-year-old Malcolm Parker of Lancaster dead, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police. The teen has been charged in juvenile court with Homicide by Vehicle and three summary traffic offenses.

Police said the crash happened at the intersection of Main and New streets just before 2 p.m. Parker, originally from Havre de Grace, Maryland, was traveling east on New Street when he attempted to turn north onto Main Street. His vehicle was struck on the passenger side by the teen, who investigators say was driving 75.8 mph in a 25 mph zone.

Parker died of complications from multiple traumatic injuries at Lancaster General Hospital on April 19, 2024.

Though Parker failed to stop completely at a stop sign, authorities determined that the teen’s excessive speed was the primary cause of the crash. Two witnesses reported seeing the teen speeding north along Main Street before the collision, and the teen admitted to speeding, police said.

Malcolm Parker, who tragically lost his life in the April 2024 crash, left behind a nearly 30-year legacy in the gymnastics world as both an athlete and instructor. A skilled gymnast, Parker earned first place in his high school NCAA tournament on the parallel bars and went on to share his passion for the sport with students across multiple programs, including Keystone, Lanco Gymnastics, Astra Gymnastics, and Accelerations Gymnastics. For the past nine years, he was a cornerstone of the Fusion Gymnastics team in Lititz.

“He loved sharing his passion for gymnastics. Watching the kids excel in the sport made him happy,” Fusion Gymnastics shared in a heartfelt tribute. Known for his warm personality and playful love for sweet treats, including Entenmann’s pastries, chocolate chip cookies, and Eggo waffles, Parker will be deeply missed by the gymnastics community. Fusion Gymnastics added, “Malcolm will be missed dearly by all of us at Fusion/ECE.”

Parker was a U.S. Army veteran and a Towson University graduate, earning a BA in Physical Education in 1978, according to his obituary published by Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home. He worked at the Fusion Gymnastics Center in Lititz and was predeceased by his parents, John Ray and Edith Mae Jackson Parker, as well as his sister, Joan Ray Parker. He is survived by his half-brother, Emerson Jackson, of Port Deposit, Maryland. Funeral services for Parker were held privately in Maryland, according to his obituary.

The charges were filed by Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Officer Mitchell Naumann, and Assistant District Attorney Daniel Lingousky will prosecute the case.

As the defendant is a juvenile, their name has not been released, pursuant to the Juvenile Act.

