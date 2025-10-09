Joseph Vincent Stieber, 42, was identified following a National Center for Missing and Exploited Children report from the messaging app Kik, police said.

Detectives learned that Stieber, using the screen name “steebs24,” engaged in explicit conversations about children and shared sexual images of a young female without her consent, according to investigators.

A search warrant executed at his Warwick Township home led to the seizure of his phone, where police found multiple secret images of a female child, three images of child pornography, and searches for illegal sexual material involving children, authorities said.

Stieber admitted to taking the photographs of the child inside his home without her knowledge, according to the release.

He was charged with Felony Possession of Child Pornography, Misdemeanor Endangering the Welfare of Children, and Misdemeanor Invasion of Privacy, police said.

His arrest occurred on Wednesday, Oct. 8. Court records detailing his arraignment and bail were not immediately available.

