Horse And Buggy Overturns In Lancaster County Crash, Several Hurt: Dispatch

The crash happened around 1:50 p.m. in the 200 block of South Kinzer Road in Paradise Township, west of Gap, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

A horse and buggy overturned after a vehicle crash, leaving at least three people injured, dispatchers said. Nine emergency medical response units, including Penn Medicine One — a physician-staffed response vehicle — were dispatched to the scene.

The extent of the injuries was not immediately released. Dispatchers confirmed no additional vehicles were involved in the initial report, though later details about other vehicles remain unconfirmed.

Fire crews and Pennsylvania State Police also responded and redirected traffic as EMS teams treated patients. Emergency crews remained on the scene through 3 p.m., before the roadway was reopened.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lititz and receive free news updates.