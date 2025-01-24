Mostly Cloudy with Haze 22°

SHARE

Hit-run: Snow Plow Side-Swipes Ambulance In Lititz, Police Say

A snow plow truck side-swiped an ambulance in a hit-and-run crash on East Main Street in Lititz, causing damage to the vehicle, police announced on Friday, Jan. 24.

A snow plow and an ambulance.

A snow plow and an ambulance.

 Photo Credit: Canva/Elena Photo (right); Unsplash/Erik McLean (left)
A snowplow.

A snowplow.

 Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
An ambulance

An ambulance

 Photo Credit: Unsplash/Erik Mclean
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

The collision occurred at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 22, as the ambulance attempted to pull off the road to allow the plow truck more room to pass, according to the Lititz Borough Police Department. Despite the effort, the truck struck the ambulance, damaging its driver’s side mirror, authorities detailed in the release.

The snow plow truck did not stop following the crash, police said.

The incident took place in the area of East Main Street, Lititz, PA. No injuries were reported, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this crash is urged to contact the Lititz Borough Police Department.

to follow Daily Voice Lititz and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE