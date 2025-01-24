Hit-run: Snow Plow Side-Swipes Ambulance In Lititz, Police Say

The collision occurred at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 22, as the ambulance attempted to pull off the road to allow the plow truck more room to pass, according to the Lititz Borough Police Department. Despite the effort, the truck struck the ambulance, damaging its driver’s side mirror, authorities detailed in the release.

The snow plow truck did not stop following the crash, police said.

The incident took place in the area of East Main Street, Lititz, PA. No injuries were reported, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this crash is urged to contact the Lititz Borough Police Department.

