Gerald Lee Eckert, 38, was reportedly intoxicated and would not allow EMS to help a child with a suspected serious injury on the 100 block of Maplewood Lane in East Donegal Township, according to Susquehanna Regional Police.

Officers were called to the scene around the time of the incident on Saturday, Aug. 17. Once there, they found Eckert and made contact with the injured child. Eckert was taken into custody and later charged with Endangering the Welfare of Children and Obstruction, police said.

Eckert is a father of three according to his social media profile.

Additional information was not immediately available.

