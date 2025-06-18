Earnest Baer Martin, 81, of Lititz, allegedly approached the woman at Legend of Lititz on the 80 block of W. Millport Road, where both were staying, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police.

He allegedly hugged the victim to say goodbye, slapped her on the butt, and kissed her without consent, officers said. The woman reported the unwanted sexual contact immediately to police on Sunday, May 11.

Following an investigation and consultation with the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, Martin was charged with Misdemeanor Indecent Assault and Summary Harassment, authorities said. The charges were filed through Magisterial District Judge Stauffer’s office.

Martin was arrested on Monday, June 16, and is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Legend of Lititz offers both personal and memory care services and is known for hosting a variety of activities and social programs for seniors. The residence was designed to promote independence and enhance wellness for its elderly community, according to its website.

It is unclear what sort of care Martin was receiving at the facility.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lititz and receive free news updates.