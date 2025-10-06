Joseph “Joey” Williams, 17, a 12th-grade student at Donegal High School, died in a crash on Landis Road on Sunday, Oct. 5, according to the Susquehanna Regional Police Department.

The Donegal School District released a statement to the community mourning his loss.

"It is with great sadness that I share the news of the passing of one of our students, Joseph Williams, a 12th-grade student at Donegal High School," Superintendent Dr. Michael Lausch wrote. "Members of our District and IU13 Crisis Team are working closely with the high school staff to support our students and one another during this difficult time."

Williams was remembered as a loyal friend and a dedicated basketball player whose humor and spirit made a lasting impact on those around him. A GoFundMe created by family friend Jaema Bonte described him as someone who “gave his best and lifted up those around him,” whether in the classroom, on the court, or with friends.

The fundraiser has raised more than $18,000 to help cover funeral costs and support his family as they grieve.

Donegal Hoops also shared their heartbreak on Facebook.

"Whether he was draining threes or cracking jokes at practice, he brought energy and joy to every moment," the post reads. "Joey will always be a part of our team and we will carry his spirit with us. We’ll miss his game, his laugh, and the way he lit up every room — and every gym."

The school district encouraged parents to reach out to counselors if their children are struggling with the loss. "We will continue to have counselors and other staff available at school to help students cope with this loss," the statement said.

Donations to support the Williams family can be made here.

