Christian Scott Noto, 24, of Ephrata, died after he was struck by a vehicle while biking near Shirley Lane and Rothsville Road on Wednesday, July 24, the coroner’s office said. He was pronounced dead at 5:50 p.m. at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital.

An investigator responded at 6:39 p.m. and observed Noto deceased in the trauma bay. His body was taken to the Lancaster County Forensic Center for an autopsy. His death remains under investigation.

Noto had a criminal record dating back to May 2021, when New Holland Borough police spotted him riding a gas-powered bike while under the influence of drugs.

Noto showed signs of impairment and could not complete sobriety tests. A blood test revealed a mix of methamphetamine and marijuana. He was found in possession of drug paraphernalia as well.

He pleaded guilty to four counts of Misdemeanor DUI, Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and two Summary traffic offenses. His sentence included time served and was resentenced on July 10, 2025, just two weeks before his death.

