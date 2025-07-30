Partly Cloudy 94°

Christian Noto Killed Biking Home After Visiting Infant Sons

A 24‑year‑old father was fatally struck while riding his bicycle home after visiting his two infant sons, his family says in a GoFundMe campaign verified on Monday, July 28. 

Christian Noto

Christian Noto

Photo Credit: Courtesy of GoFundMe "Christian Noto"/ April Miller
Jillian Pikora
Christian Scott Noto, of Ephrata, was hit near Shirley Lane and Rothsville Road in Warwick Township and taken to Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 5:50 p.m., officials said and Daily Voice previously reported. A coroner investigator responded shortly after and transported his body to the Lancaster County Forensic Center for an autopsy. The cause and manner of death remain pending.

Noto had just been with his sons — Jessie, 3 months old, and Nicolas, 18 months old — when the crash happened, according to a GoFundMe launched by his sister. The campaign has already raised more than $3,000 toward its $3,500 goal to cover funeral expenses and support his children.

“Christian was so much more than a name or a face — he was a proud father, a loving son, a supportive brother, and a fiercely loyal friend,” the fundraiser reads. “Christian’s passing has left an unimaginable hole in our lives… We’re asking for your support to help cover funeral expenses and to support his two little boys as they grow up without their father.”

Funeral services are scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 6.

