Christian Scott Noto, of Ephrata, was hit near Shirley Lane and Rothsville Road in Warwick Township and taken to Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 5:50 p.m., officials said and Daily Voice previously reported. A coroner investigator responded shortly after and transported his body to the Lancaster County Forensic Center for an autopsy. The cause and manner of death remain pending.

Noto had just been with his sons — Jessie, 3 months old, and Nicolas, 18 months old — when the crash happened, according to a GoFundMe launched by his sister. The campaign has already raised more than $3,000 toward its $3,500 goal to cover funeral expenses and support his children.

“Christian was so much more than a name or a face — he was a proud father, a loving son, a supportive brother, and a fiercely loyal friend,” the fundraiser reads. “Christian’s passing has left an unimaginable hole in our lives… We’re asking for your support to help cover funeral expenses and to support his two little boys as they grow up without their father.”

Funeral services are scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 6.

