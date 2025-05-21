Brandon Earnest Hooper, 26, of Lititz, is accused of causing the crash that injured a 17-year-old driver and an 18-year-old passenger after refusing to stop for officers during a DUI traffic stop, according to a release by the Lititz Borough Police Department.

The incident began around 2:39 a.m. on Sunday, May 18, on Broad Street (SR0501) in Lititz Borough. Officers say they attempted to stop Hooper after observing unsafe driving. Hooper initially pulled over but drove off before the officer could make contact.

Due to safety concerns, the officer stopped pursuing the vehicle. A short time later, Hooper crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of SR0501 and Lexington Road in Warwick Township. The teens in the struck vehicle suffered critical injuries. Their names have not been released.

Hooper was hospitalized for injuries he sustained in the crash. After being discharged from Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, he was taken into custody on Tuesday, May 20 around 9 a.m.

His preliminary arraignment was held before Magisterial District Judge Joseph Stauffer, and bail was set at $225,000. A preliminary hearing will be scheduled.

Hooper is charged with the following:

Felony Aggravated Assault by Vehicle While DUI.

Felony Aggravated Assault by Vehicle.

Felony Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police Officer.

Misdemeanor DUI - General Impairment/Incapable of Safe Driving - 2nd Offense.

Misdemeanor Obstructing Administration of Law or Other Governmental Function.

Summary Traffic-Control Signals.

Summary Roadways Laned for Traffic.

Summary Reckless Driving.

Summary Careless Driving.

He is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

