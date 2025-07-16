Bomb Squad, FBI Respond To Suspicious Vehicle At PNC Bank In Lititz: Police

Officers were first called to PNC Bank at 1 Trolly Run Road in Warwick Township around 4:55 p.m. on Monday, July 15, after a bank alarm triggered fears of a possible explosive device inside a vehicle near the building.

Two people were initially detained at the scene but were later cleared of any involvement, police said.

Police set up a perimeter and evacuated the bank and surrounding area while waiting for specialized units. A K-9 team trained in explosive detection alerted on a specific area of interest, prompting Northern Lancaster County police to call in backup from the Pennsylvania State Police bomb squad and the FBI.

Multiple bomb-sniffing dogs combed the location, but ultimately no explosives were found during secondary sweeps, officers confirmed.

The scene was eventually cleared, and roadways reopened later that evening. No injuries were reported.

Northern Lancaster County Regional Police continue to investigate the incident as a criminal matter and thanked dozens of agencies for their support, including the PA State Police Troop J, FBI, Lancaster County Sheriff’s Department, and local police from Lititz, Manheim, Quarryville, and beyond.

Officials also gave special thanks to the Holiday Inn Express for sheltering people during the emergency.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lititz and receive free news updates.