Bicyclist Struck In Lititz, Police Say

The police were called to investigate the crash "involving a bicycle and a vehicle" around 11:21 a.m., as detailed in the release.

They learned a "bicyclist turned left at the intersection into the path of a vehicle traveling westbound resulting in a collision," police wrote in the release.

The crash happened at the intersection of East Sixth Street and Laurel Avenue in Lititz Borough.

No injuries were reported. There was also no word of any charges filed.

