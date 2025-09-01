Owens crossed over the center line on the 2400 block of Robert Fulton Highway in Fulton Township, where his vehicle was struck by another motorist at 11:12 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 30, according to Trooper Blaize A. Raisner.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office, investigators said.

State police are continuing to investigate the crash. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact PSP Lancaster.

Information about Owens life was not immediately available. His loved ones are invited to share details with Daily Voice by emailing [email protected].

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lititz and receive free news updates.